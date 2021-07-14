Top 10 world news today: Philippines launches investigation into Chinese sewage-dumping at sea and more

The Philippines has launched an investigation against hundreds of Chinese vessels that were dumping sewage into contested areas of the South China Sea. Rouhani has said that Iran can enrich its uranium to up to 90 per cent purity, if required. Meanwhile,Taliban have captured a key border crossing along the Pakistan frontier. A blast on a bus killed 13 people in north Pakistan, including nine Chinese nationals in what Beijing said was a bomb attack but Islamabad called a vehicle failure.

Iran can enrich uranium up to 90% purity on requirement, says Rouhani

President Hassan Rouhani has said that Iran can enrich uranium up to 90 per cent purity if its nuclear reactors needed it, according to local media.

Taliban claim control over key border crossing with Pakistan

Taliban said on Wednesday claimed it had captured a key border crossing along the Pakistan frontier with US troops set to pull out completely in a few weeks

Pakistan:13 killed, including 7 Chinese nationals as blast targets dam workers

-A blast on a bus killed 13 people in north Pakistan on Wednesday, including nine Chinese nationals in what Beijing said was a bomb attack but Islamabad called a vehicle failure.

Uyghur Turks should live in peace as equal citizens of China: Erdogan to Xi

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Tuesday it was important to Turkey that Uyghur Muslims live in peace as "equal citizens of China" but said Turkey respects China's national sovereignty

Philippines launches investigation against Chinese sewage-dumping at sea

Philippines' defence minister has ordered the military to investigate a report by a US-based tech firm that hundreds of Chinese vessels were dumping sewage into contested areas of the South China Sea

Nuclear-powered spacecrafts are on the way: Blue Origin, General Electric roped in by NASA

Blue Origin and General Electric Hitachi Nuclear Energy have been roped in by NASA to develop nuclear-powered spacecraft that can travel faster and farther, to Mars and beyond

Belarus police raids offices, homes of activists in ongoing crackdown on dissent

In an ongoing crackdown on dissent by President Alexander Lukashenko's regime, Belarusian security police searched offices and homes of lawyers and human rights activists.

Scientists use gene-editing technology to block COVID-19 transmission in human cells

Researchers have used CRISPR genome editing technology to successfully block the transmission of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in infected human cells.

Ransomware gang REvil disappears from dark web after Biden warning

A Russian-based hacker group blamed for a massive ransomware attack went offline, sparking speculation about whether the move was the result of a government-led action.

Australia to take ambassadors snorkelling to save Great Barrier Reef status

Australia will take a group of ambassadors snorkelling on the Great Barrier Reef Thursday in a last-minute lobbying effort to keep the World Heritage site off UNESCO's endangered list.