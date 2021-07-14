Uyghur Turks should live in peace as equal citizens of China: Erdogan to President Xi Jinping

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in a phone call to Chinese President Xi Jinping said Uyghur Turks should live in prosperity and peace as "equal citizens" of China.

Turkey president's call comes as UN Human Rights Council members last month had voiced concern over China's actions in Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Tibet.

Watch:

Canada's ambassador Leslie Norton had openly hit out against the alleged human rights situation in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.

At least 40,000 Uyghurs live in Turkey. Several Uyghurs had protesters against China during foreign minister Wang Yi's visit to the country in March.

"Erdogan pointed out that it was important for Turkey that Uyghur Turks live in prosperity and peace as equal citizens of China. He voiced Turkey's respect for China's sovereignty and territorial integrity," the president's office said in a statement.

China has faced international criticism over its policies in Xinjiang even as the US administration has accused Beijing of committing genocide. Reports say at least one million Uyghurs have been held in camps in Xinjiang.

Meanwhile, the US State Department said on Tuesday that businesses and individuals who do not exit supply chains linked to Xinjiang could run the risk of violating US law.

Last week the Biden administration had blacklisted 14 Chinese companies and entities over alleged human rights abuses and surveillance in Xinjiang.

China has consistently denied reports of human rights abuses in Xinjiang. The US in its advisory has said that China continues "horrific abuses" in Xinjiang.

The Biden administration also added that the Xi regime has also been "targeting Uyghurs, ethnic Kazakhs, and ethnic Kyrgyz who are predominantly Muslim, and members of other ethnic and religious minority groups."

(With inputs from Agencies)

