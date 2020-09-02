Top 10 world news today: Navalny was poisoned, Taiwan to redesign passport and more

Navalny was poisoned with Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok: Germany

German government on Wednesday said that based on the tests performed on Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, it is likely that he was poisoned with a Soviet-era nerve agent called “Novichok”.

Entire world beginning to unite against China, says US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

India, Australia, Japan and South Korea are all set to join US to push back Beijing on every front, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said. He said that the entire world is standing against the unfair practices and aggression of China.

Now, Taiwan unveils new passport design to resolve China confusion

Taiwan has complained during the outbreak that its nationals have encountered problems entering other countries, as Taiwanese passports have the words 'Republic of China', its formal name, written in large English font at the top, with 'Taiwan' printed at the bottom.

French President Macron backs Iraq 'sovereignty' on first Baghdad visit

The trip aims to "launch an initiative alongside the United Nations to support a process of sovereignty," Macron announced on his final night in Beirut.

Trump's campaign in danger as most Americans see coronavirus, not crime as top issue: Poll

Majority of Americans do not perceive crime as the primary problem and are actually sympathetic towards the ongoing protests against systemic racism.

Thai king restores titles to once-disgraced royal consort

The announcement comes as Thailand is roiled by anti-government protests during which demands have also been made for curbs to newly expanded powers of the king.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin to visit Belarus on September 3

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will visit Belarus on Thursday, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Wednesday, after weeks of protests in Minsk against a disputed presidential election.

Three players including Neymar test positive in Paris St Germain

According to the report by L'Equipe, Neymar, Ángel Di María, and Leandro Paredes have tested positive for coronavirus, however, this has not been confirmed by the Ligue 1 club.

Direct flights between Israel and UAE will continue, says Prime Minister Netanyahu

"Israeli planes and those from all countries will be able to fly directly from Israel to Abu Dhabi and Dubai, and back," Netanyahu said, without giving any timeline.

India bans 118 more Chinese mobile apps, including PUBG

As per the Union government, they were engaged in activities that are prejudicial to sovereignty, integrity and security of the state.