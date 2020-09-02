Three players including Neymar test positive in Paris St Germain

Three Paris St Germain players have tested positive for coronavirus, as per the club's statement on Twitter.

According to the report by L'Equipe, Neymar, Ángel Di María, and Leandro Paredes have tested positive for coronavirus, however, this has not been confirmed by the Ligue 1 club.

"Three Paris Saint-Germain players have confirmed positive Sars CoV2 tests and are subject to the appropriate health protocol," the club said in a statement

"All of the players and coaching staff will continue to undergo tests in the coming days."

On Monday, the club had said that two of their players had tested positive for the virus and gone into quarantine.

Defending champions PSG are yet to begin their league campaign as they have been given a break following their run to last month's Champions League final, where they were beaten 1-0 by Bayern Munich.

The Parisian club starts their title defence at Racing Lens on September 10.