Top 10 world news today: Malaysia scrambles jets after spotting Chinese planes, and more

Top 10 world news today: In this newsletter, we bring to you the biggest stories of June 1. Malaysia on Tuesday scrambled Hawk jets after 16 Chinese planes were identified heading towards its airspace. In Russia, the war against social media companies has intensified. On Tuesday, the country passed a new law mandating local offices in the country, failing which many portals could face a ban. In the Australian state of Victoria, chances of lockdown being lifted are looking dimmer as cases continue to rise. On the tech front, we bring to you a tale of an unusual Japanese robot that will travel to the Moon. In addition, Twitter's alleged new labelling system to end misinformation could see the light of the day soon. This and more, below!

Malaysia scrambles jets to intercept Chinese planes in South China Sea

The Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) on Tuesday scrambled Hawk jets after it identified 16 People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) planes heading towards its airspace.

Russia passes bill to make foreign web giants open local offices or face ban

Amid crackdown on internet giants Google, Twitter and Facebook, the Russian lawmakers on Tuesday passed a bill that would ensure foreign internet companies to set up local offices in the country or face penalties and even a possible ban.

Australia: Victoria state lockdown end date in doubt after new COVID-19 cases

Australia's Victoria state, which had gone into a snap lockdown, recorded three new coronavirus cases overnight on Monday, throwing into doubt the date for the end of the week-long lockdown.

Syrian war has killed nearly half a million people since 2011, new tally finds

The Syrian war has killed almost half a million people, a new tally on Tuesday claimed. According to Syrian Observatory, which functions out of the UK, the decade-long war has killed 494,438 since it began in 2011.

WHO re-checks research on when coronavirus first surfaced in Italy

Samples from a study suggesting the coronavirus was circulating outside China by October 2019 have been re-tested at the World Health Organization`s (WTO) request, two scientists who led the Italian research said.

Japan is sending a shape-shifting miniature robot to the Moon

Japan aims to turn up the heat! The country’s space agency - Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) is sending a shapeshifting robot, first of its kind to the Moon.

Israel eases coronavirus restrictions amid nationwide vaccination

Amid large scale vaccination campaign, Israeli authorities on Tuesday decided to lift coronavirus restrictions.

Ethiopia’s Tigray at ‘serious risk of famine, 90% need emergency food aid

Ethiopia's war-hit Tigray region is facing emergency food insecurity and this condition can pose a serious risk of famine if assistance is not scaled up in the next two months, senior UN officials have warned

Twitter is working on a three-tier labelling mechanism to fight misinformation. Here's how it'll work

Now, Twitter will mark user tweets based on the accuracy of information it claims to represent.

Watch: 'The focus should be on increasing vaccine production', says EU