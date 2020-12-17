Top 10 world news today: Macron contracts COVID-19, Europe vaccination and more

Representative image Photograph:( Agencies )
Here are the biggest headlines of the day
French President Emmanuel Macron tests positive for coronavirus
'Europe's moment': COVID-19 vaccination to begin on December 27 across EU
Alaska healthcare worker suffers an allergic reaction to Covid-19 vaccine, Pfizer to assess the report
Trump doesn't need to find a new job, he is not going to leave the scene: Putin
Australian state violated human rights in lockdown to control Covid-19 spread: Report
'Conspiracy crackdown': Twitter to scrub posts claiming COVID-19 vaccines ‘cause harm’
Eight Hong Kong activists charged for security law protest
Putin says will get vaccine when possible; won't comment on Covid-19 source
Elon Musk triggers Twitter spat after branding gender pronouns an ‘esthetic nightmare’
Hungary amends constitution to redefine family, limits gay adoption