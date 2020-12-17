Trump doesn't need to find a new job, he is not going to leave the scene: Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin addressing the annual press conference said that "US President Donald Trump doesn't need to find a new job since almost 50 per cent people have voted for him and he is not going to leave the scene."

Watch:

On the current Russia-US relations, Putin said, "Russia has become a hostage to the internal politics of US," while adding that he hoped "to resolve disagreements with the US during Biden's presidency."

Also Read: Putin says will get vaccine when possible; won't comment on Covid-19 source

Putin was asked about possible Russian hacking to which he said that it is "wild conjecture to sour the relationship between the United States and Russia."

"The Russian hackers did not help to get the incumbent President elected and did not interfere into the internal affairs of this great power. These are all hoaxes and pretexts to worsen the relations between Russia and the United States," Putin told reporters.

"It is a pretext not to acknowledge the legitimacy of incumbent President of the United States due to reasons of American internal politics," he added.

"We presume that the newly-elected president of the United States understands what is going on. He is an experienced person, both when it comes to internal and foreign politics," Putin stressed.

"We count that all the issues that emerged not all of them at least some of them will be solved under the new administration," the Russian president hoped as he addressed media persons.

