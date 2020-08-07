Top 10 world news today: Lebanese President on Beirut explosion, COVID-19 vaccine and more

'Negligence or missile attack': Lebanese President on Beirut explosion

Lebanese President Michel Aoun on Friday said that the port blast that killed over 150 people and caused massive destruction in Beirut was caused either because of negligence or a missile attack. Read more

Russia to register world's first COVID-19 vaccine next week

After the global coronavirus cases crossed 19,000,000 on Friday morning, Russia has announced that it will be registering world's first COVID-19 vaccine. Read more

Anti-government protests break out in Beirut; security forces fire tear gas

Lebanese security forces fired tear gas to disperse dozens of anti-government demonstrators angered by a cataclysmic blast on Thursday. Read more

European Council chief Charles Michel to visit Beirut on Saturday

The president of the European Council, Charles Michel, heads to Beirut on Saturday, a day ahead of a major donors conference to raise funds for the blast-damaged Lebanese capital. Read more

US arms sales to Taiwan violates 'One China' principle: China

Amid tensions with the Trump administration, China's foreign ministry said today that US arms sales to Taiwan violate the "One China" principle. Read more

Malaysia: Mahathir Mohamad forms new party as power struggle intensifies

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad launched a new political party to contest elections against rivals who seized power from him in March. Read more

TikTok threatens legal action in US court over Trump's executive order

China's video sharking app TikTok on Friday threatened legal action in US courts against President Trump's executive order banning "any transaction by any person, or with respect to any property, subject to the jurisdiction of the United States, with ByteDance Ltd" or any company in which it has an interest." Read more

Turkey: Erdogan announces resuming eastern Mediterranean energy search

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced Friday that the country has restarted a search for energy in the eastern Mediterranean, accusing neighbouring Greece of failing to keep its promises. Read more

Trump says rival Biden opposes 'God and guns'; he responds

US Republican President Donald Trump has said that his Democratic opponent in November's election, Joe Biden, is "against God". Read more

Criticism of South Korean MP's colourful dress stirs sexism debate

The debate on sexism and misogyny, especially in the field of politics, has been reignited with the furore over a dress of a woman MP in South Korea. Read more