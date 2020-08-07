Top 10 world news today: Lebanese President on Beirut explosion, COVID-19 vaccine and more

A ship is pictured engulfed in flames at the port of Beirut following a massive explosion that hit the heart of the Lebanese capital on August 4, 2020. Photograph:( AFP )
Here are the top stories that made rounds in the world arena today
'Negligence or missile attack': Lebanese President on Beirut explosion
Lebanese President Michel Aoun on Friday said that the port blast that killed over 150 people and caused massive destruction in Beirut was caused either because of negligence or a missile attack. Read more
Russia to register world's first COVID-19 vaccine next week
After the global coronavirus cases crossed 19,000,000 on Friday morning, Russia has announced that it will be registering world's first COVID-19 vaccine. Read more
Anti-government protests break out in Beirut; security forces fire tear gas
Lebanese security forces fired tear gas to disperse dozens of anti-government demonstrators angered by a cataclysmic blast on Thursday. Read more
European Council chief Charles Michel to visit Beirut on Saturday
The president of the European Council, Charles Michel, heads to Beirut on Saturday, a day ahead of a major donors conference to raise funds for the blast-damaged Lebanese capital. Read more
US arms sales to Taiwan violates 'One China' principle: China
Amid tensions with the Trump administration, China's foreign ministry said today that US arms sales to Taiwan violate the "One China" principle. Read more
Malaysia: Mahathir Mohamad forms new party as power struggle intensifies
Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad launched a new political party to contest elections against rivals who seized power from him in March. Read more
TikTok threatens legal action in US court over Trump's executive order
China's video sharking app TikTok on Friday threatened legal action in US courts against President Trump's executive order banning "any transaction by any person, or with respect to any property, subject to the jurisdiction of the United States, with ByteDance Ltd" or any company in which it has an interest." Read more
Turkey: Erdogan announces resuming eastern Mediterranean energy search
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced Friday that the country has restarted a search for energy in the eastern Mediterranean, accusing neighbouring Greece of failing to keep its promises. Read more
Trump says rival Biden opposes 'God and guns'; he responds
US Republican President Donald Trump has said that his Democratic opponent in November's election, Joe Biden, is "against God". Read more
Criticism of South Korean MP's colourful dress stirs sexism debate
The debate on sexism and misogyny, especially in the field of politics, has been reignited with the furore over a dress of a woman MP in South Korea. Read more