Top 10 world news today: Iran, US begin indirect talks for nuclear deal, Israel president invites Netanyahu to form next govt and more

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Apr 06, 2021, 08.15 PM(IST)

Representative image Photograph:( Agencies )

Follow Us

Story highlights

Here are the top 10 stories from across the world

Iran, US begin indirect talks to bring nuclear deal to life

fg

Israel president invites Netanyahu to form next government

dv

Myanmar protesters paint Yangon in red, call for Water Festival’s boycott

fb

Jordan bans media coverage of royal rift, labels it a family affair

jncj

Ukraine urges NATO to send 'real signal' to Russia with membership plan

cb

Stay out of Hong Kong, Xinjiang issues: China cautions Japan 

fr

Carrier group exercising near Taiwan, drills will become regular: China

gc

Australia-NZ 'travel bubble' to begin April 19 in pandemic milestone

crg

Mass prison break as over 1800 escape in Nigeria

lj

Topics

Read in App