Top 10 world news today: India to start Brazil vaccination campaign, Pope getting jab, and more

Following a request to New Delhi, coronavirus vaccination campaign in Brazil will begin with vaccines delivered from India. Meanwhile, Pope Francis and his predecessor have received Covid-19 jabs. Russian President Vladimir Putin's critic Alexei Navalny risks being jailed for three and a half years, his lawyer said. China has opposed the US's move of banning imports of cotton and tomato from Xinjiang over the forced labour issue.

Indian Covid-19 vaccines to kickstart Brazilian vaccination program

Responding to the request of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro for Indian vaccines, a plane carrying two million doses of Covishield will leave for the country from Mumbai on Friday evening. The vaccine, Covishield (AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine) produced by India's serum institute of India, will help kick start Brazil's vaccination program next week.



Pope Francis, Benedict XVI receive coronavirus vaccine

Pope Francis and his predecessor, former pope Benedict XVI have received Covid-19 jabs, the Vatican confirmed on Thursday.

Kremlin critic Navalny could face 3.5 years in jail on return to Russia: Lawyer

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny is on a national wanted list for allegedly violating the terms of a suspended prison sentence and risks being jailed for three and a half years when he returns to Russia this weekend, one of his lawyers said on Thursday.

China’s Huawei backtracks after filing for patent of AI software that could recognise Uighurs



Chinese technology giant Huawei is retroceding on a patent application it filed for a facial recognition system intended to identify Uyghurs from other Chinese ethnicities.

'Rude interference': China on US banning tomato, cotton imports

Describing the US decision to ban all cotton and tomato imports from the Xinjiang region as a "rude interference", China on Thursday said this will "harm" the security of global supply chains and "impede" economic recovery against novel coronavirus.

Macaulay Culkin supports fan's demand to edit Donald Trump's scene from 'Home Alone 2'

Actor Macaulay Culkin, best known for playing Kevin McCallister in the 1990s classic 'Home Alone' is not a fan of Donald Trump. On Wednesday, the actor showed his support to one fan's call for the removal of President Trump from a scene in 'Home Alone 2: Lost in New York'.

Will anyone reach to 800 Test wickets? Sri Lankan legend Muttiah Muralitharan opines

Sri Lanka's spin wizard Muttiah Muralitharan is the only bowler in the history of Test cricket to scalp 800 wickets. Former Lankan legend achieved this feat after dismissing Pragyan Ojha at Galle in 2010, which was also his final Test match.

India leading Signal's growth following WhatsApp user data row, claims COO





After a great shift of users from Whatsapp over privacy concerns, users have been downloading the Signal app in India more than in any other nation, the messaging app claimed.

As Covid-19 explodes in South Africa, coffin demand rises sharply0

The novel coronavirus South Africa is spreading at a rapid pace and amid the surge in a number of deaths, coffin demand has increased sharply in the country.

Olympic gold-medallist Klete Keller charged for role in US Capitol riots

Five-time Olympic medallist, Klete Keller on Wednesday was charged for his alleged participation in the US Capitol riot last week, according to court documents, media reports said.