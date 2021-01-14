Pope Francis, Benedict XVI receive coronavirus vaccine

Pope Francis and his predecessor, former pope Benedict XVI have received Covid-19 jabs, the Vatican confirmed on Thursday.

"The first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine has been administered to Pope Francis and the Pope Emeritus," spokesman Matteo Bruni was quoted as saying by news agency AFP.

There were reports circulating that Francis received the vaccine on Wednesday, but the confirmation from the Vatican came on Thursday.

The 84-year-old has constantly supported the importance of receiving the vaccine and called for an equitable distribution of the jab.

Media reports hinted of Pope Francis receiving the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine, which was authorised by the European Union on December 21 for use.

"There is a suicidal denial which I cannot explain, but today we have to get vaccinated," Francis earlier told Canale 5, urging people to take the vaccine.

In his Christmas message, he said vaccines should be available for all, especially the "most vulnerable".

Pope called for "vaccines for all, especially the most vulnerable and most in need in all regions of the planet".

Earlier, the Vatican in December gave permission to Catholics to take Covid-19 jabs despite being developed from aborted foetuses.