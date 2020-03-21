Top 10 world news today: Coronavirus pandemic, South Asia countries impose curfew, North Korea fires ballistic missiles and more!

Countries across the world continued their battle against the coronavirus pandemic on Saturday. The death toll in Iran climbed to 1,556 while the number of infections exceeded 20,000.

Nearly one billion people confined to homes globally to curb virus

Close to one billion people worldwide were confined to their homes on Saturday as the global coronavirus death toll shot past 11,000 and US states rolled out lockdown measures already imposed across swathes of Europe.

Coronavirus pandemic: Death toll soars to 1,566 in Iran; total infections exceed 20,000

Over the past 24 hours, 966 more cases have been confirmed Iran with this 20,610 people are now known to have been infected in Iran, health ministry spokesperson Kianoush Jahanpour said.

South Asian governments impose coronavirus curfews, border controls

Pakistan suspended on Saturday all international flights for two weeks to limit the spread of coronavirus, as governments across densely populated South Asia ramped up their efforts to contain the virus.

Spain's coronavirus death toll surpass 1,300; close to 25,000 infections: Health ministry

The death toll in Spain due to coronavirus climbed to 1,326 on Saturday after the health ministry reported 324 deaths. While the number of confirmed infections rose to 24,926 from 19,980 in the previous rally.

Air Canada to lay off more than 5,000 flight attendants

The layoffs would affect 3,600 flight attendants at the flagship Canadian airline and all 1,549 flight attendants at its budget Air Canada Rouge affiliate, the union that represents the flight attendants said.

Staffer in US vice president's office tests positive for virus: Spokeswoman

A staffer in the office of US Vice President Mike Pence, the point man for Washington's response to the coronavirus outbreak, has tested positive for the illness, a spokeswoman said Friday.

China reports no new local coronavirus cases for third day running

China reported no new local cases of the deadly coronavirus for a third consecutive day Saturday but confirmed the highest yet increase in infections from abroad.

North Korea fires two 'ballistic missiles' into sea

North Korea fired what appeared to be two short-range ballistic missiles off its east coast on Saturday, the latest in a series of such launches by Pyongyang as the world struggles with the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus pandemic: Trump says US on top as outbreak shuts largest cities

New York and Illinois followed California Friday in locking down to stem the coronavirus pandemic as President Donald Trump declared the United States was already "winning" the war despite a rapid rise in confirmed cases and deaths.

'You are not invincible': WHO warns young people on coronavirus

Coronavirus can sicken or kill young people as well and they must also avoid mingling and spreading it to older and more vulnerable people, the World Health Organization said on Friday.