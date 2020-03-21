Spain's coronavirus death toll surpass 1,300; close to 25,000 infections: Health ministry

The death toll in Spain due to coronavirus climbed to 1,326 on Saturday after the health ministry reported 324 deaths. While the number of confirmed infections rose to 24,926 from 19,980 in the previous rally.

The continuously rising number of infections in Spain has put the country into the top four worst-hit countries in the world. Apart from Spain, Iran, Italy and China are the worst affected by the deadly virus which first originated in Chinese city Wuhan.

According to reports, over the past seven days, the number of deaths has risen ten-fold.

On Friday, minister of health, Salvador Illa said the country is yet to reach its peak before it could expected a downward spiral.

"Worst days are still to come," lla said.

Meanwhile, Madrid and Barcelona announced on Friday they would set up field hospitals in their biggest exhibition halls to deal with the anticipated growth in the number of patients.

In Madrid, the IFEMA conference centre would be fitted with 5,500 hospital beds, part of it dedicated to an intensive care unit, while a section of the Fira de Barcelona centre would be similarly equipped, city authorities said.

Over the last few hours, a total of 2,640 troops had disinfected the country's main airports and ports along with retirement homes and prisons, General Miguel Angel Villarroya, chief of the defence staff, told the same news conference.

(With inputs from agencies)