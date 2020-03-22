Top 10 world news today: Coronavirus in UK, cities under lockdown and more

Lockdowns not enough to defeat coronavirus, says WHO expert

Countries can't simply lock down their societies to defeat coronavirus, the World Health Organisation's top emergency expert said on Sunday, adding that public health measures are needed to avoid a resurgence of the virus later on.

UK virus 'accelerating' amid fears country on same path as Italy

Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned Sunday the coronavirus outbreak was "accelerating", as fears grew that the crisis in Britain was following the same path as the one devastating Italy.

Iran rejects Trump's virus aid offer as toll jumps to 1,685

Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei said Sunday his country would never accept any aid to fight the novel coronavirus from arch-enemy and "charlatans" the United States, as Tehran announced 129 new deaths.

Coronavirus: China embarks on clinical trial for virus vaccine

China has started the first phase of a clinical trial for a novel coronavirus vaccine, records show, as the world's scientists race to find a way to combat the deadly pathogen.

Spain reports virus deaths up 30 per cent in one day

Spain on Sunday announced 394 new deaths caused by the novel coronavirus, raising to 1,720 the official death toll in Europe's worst-hit country after Italy, a 30 percent increase over the previous day.

World ramps up restrictions as virus cases top 300,000

From Italy to India to the United States, governments rolled out tougher measures to halt the rapid spread of the coronavirus pandemic as global cases surged past 300,000 on Sunday and Asia braced for a possible second wave of infections.

Pakistan PM appeals US to lift crippling sanctions from Iran until coronavirus pandemic is over

Pakistan Prime Minister on Sunday urged the United States to lift the crippling economic sanctions imposed on Iran until the coronavirus pandemic is over.

Taking to Twitter to appeal the US, Imran Khan said, "The people of Iran are facing untold suffering as sanctions are crippling Iran's efforts to fight COVID19."

Italy coronavirus deaths jump by almost 800, government shuts most workplaces

Italy recorded a jump in deaths from coronavirus of almost 800 on Saturday, taking the toll in the world's hardest-hit country to almost 5,000.

US Senate races to agree on massive coronavirus relief package

Republicans and Democrats in the U.S. Senate on Saturday scrambled to complete a deal on a $1 trillion-plus bill aimed at stemming the coronavirus pandemic's economic fallout for workers, industries and small businesses.

Coronavirus: India shows unprecedented solidarity, claps for its essential services amid Janata Curfew

People across India came out on their terraces and balconies to clap to express appreciation towards those who have been providing essential services during the coronavirus pandemic.