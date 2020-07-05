Top 10 world news today: Columbus statue toppled in US, Japan's floods and more

Despite surge in COVID-19 cases, US president Donald Trump says 'tremendous victory' nearby in fight against pandemic

The United States is the worst-hit country in terms of coronavirus pandemic with over 2.8 million cases and 130,000 deaths.

US: Man in famous 9/11 attacks photograph dies from coronavirus

While Cooper was unaware that his photograph was being taken, he was later very proud of the click, his family said.

Several dead, missing in Japan as heavy rain causes floods

Japan is currently in its rainy season, which often causes floods and landslides and prompts local authorities to issue evacuation orders.

Columbus statue toppled by race protesters in US city of Baltimore

The countries in the 'green list' will be the ones that have the similar, if not less, rate of coronavirus cases to Ireland.

Columbus statue toppled by race protesters in US city of Baltimore

Statues of figures connected to colonialism and slavery have been ripped from their plinths in the United States and around the world since Black Lives Matter protests were sparked by the killing of George Floyd by a white police officer in Minneapolis in May.

Algeria expects France to apologise for colonial past

President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Saturday expressed hope that Emmanuel Macron would build on recent conciliatory overtures.

Rare case of brain-destroying amoeba confirmed in Florida

In the US, there have been 143 known infected cases of the amoeba, according to the Florida DOH. Only four have survived.

Australian researchers discover ancient underwater archaeological sites

Archaeologists discovered hundreds of stone tools made by aboriginal people when the seabed was dry, at two ancient sites now submerged in the Dampier Archipelago.

China’s secrecy, deception and cover-up allowed coronavirus to spread all over world: Trump

“China’s secrecy, deception and cover-up allowed it to spread all over the world and China must be held fully accountable”, he added.

Trump supporters slam Ivanka for wearing face mask

The photo shows Ivanka and the two representatives outside. Rep. Westerman wears a suit and surgical mask, Rep. McCarthy has a gray cloth mask, and Ivanka is modeling a pretty blue watercolor mask.