Rare case of brain-destroying amoeba confirmed in Florida

The Florida Department of Health on Friday announced the confirmed case of Naegleria fowleri -- a microscopic single-celled amoeba that can infect and destroy the brain. It's usually fatal.

Since 1962, there have only been 37 reported cases of the amoeba in Florida.

In the US, there have been 143 known infected cases of the amoeba, according to the Florida DOH. Only four have survived.

Naegleria fowleri is typically found in warm freshwater like lakes, rivers and ponds. The DOH has cautioned people who swim in those freshwater sources to be aware of the amoeba's possible presence, particularly when the water is warm.

The DOH also noted that one could possibly be exposed to the amoeba through a neti pot when rinsing congested sinuses.