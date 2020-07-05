'China’s secrecy, deception and cover-up allowed coronavirus to spread all over world: Trump

US President Donald Trump on Saturday once again accused China of spreading coronavirus across the world, calling for it to be held ‘fully accountable’.

Addressing the media from the White House lawns on the occasion of 244th Independence Day, Trump said, “We’re producing gowns, masks and surgical equipment…It was almost exclusively made in foreign lands, in particular, China, where ironically this virus and others came from”.

“China’s secrecy, deception and cover-up allowed it to spread all over the world and China must be held fully accountable”, he added.

Trump's remarks came even as World Health Organisation (WHO) is preparing to send a team to China next week to investigate if SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic, actually originated from the country.

Trump has been among those who have time and again alleged that the virus originated from a laboratory in China and called for it to be acted against. China has rejected all the allegations to this effect.

The United States is the worst-hit country in the world due to coronavirus. It has thus far recorded 2,789,678 coronavirus cases, 129,305 deaths.