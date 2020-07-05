US: Man in famous 9/11 attacks photograph dies from coronavirus

A man known for being photographed in one of the pictures from the 9/11 World Trade Centre attack lost his life to the novel coronavirus, his family informed the local media.

Stephen Cooper, who was an electric engineer in the past, lost his battle to the coronavirus in the Delray Medical Center due to COVID-19.

The 78-year-old man was known for being photographed in one of the famous photographs from the tragic incident that took place at the World Trade Centre on September 11. He was 60 year old when he was photographed.

“He didn’t even know the photograph was taken,” said Janet Rashes, Cooper’s partner for 33 years. “All of a sudden, he’s looking in Time magazine one day and he sees himself and says, ‘Oh my God. That’s me.’ He was amazed. Couldn’t believe it.”

His partner told that Cooper was present at the World Trade Centre to deliver some documents when he heard the police yell "You have to run", after which he realized what was happening.

While Cooper was unaware that his photograph was being taken, he was later very proud of the click, his family said.

“Every year on 9/11, he would go looking for the magazine and say, ’Look, it’s here again,” said Jessica Rashes, Cooper’s 27-year-old daughter. “He would bring it to family barbecues, parties, anywhere he could show it off.”