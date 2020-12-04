Top 10 world news today: China's artifical sun, Fauci's comments on COVID-19 vaccine and more

The global coronavirus infection crossed 65 million on Friday with the United States worst-hit with the virus. Meanwhile, Russia is planning to start a mass vaccination drive soon. The US President-elect Joe Biden has asked Dr. Anthony Fauci to continue serving in the COVID-19 response team. Fauci also hit the news for calling alleging the UK of ;rushing' to approve the coronavirus vaccine, and later apologised for his statements.

Click on the headline to read the full story.

As nations plan vaccine rollout, global COVID-19 cases top 65 million

The number of infections due to the virus has crossed over 14.1 million in the United States as the CDS issued warning for Americans not to travel during Christmas.

I hope France will get rid of Macron, says Turkey President Erdogan

Ties between Turkey and France, both NATO members, have been particularly tense in recent months over policy differences on Syria and the publishing of caricatures about Prophet Mohammad in France.

Pfizer CEO 'not certain' if coronavirus vaccine will prevent transmission

Pfizer Inc's CEO Albert Bourla's response was one of the highlights before the special was released before special, just days after the UK became the world’s first country to give formal authorisation to Pfizer-BioNTech’s mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine for mass rollout.

Proposed US sanctions on Nord Stream 2 pipeline is unfair competition: Russia

Germany has defended the Baltic Sea pipeline against opposition by EU countries namely from the Baltic states and Poland including Ukraine which are transit route countries for the pipeline.

Biden says his son Hunter’s business dealings will not conflict with his role

According to a US Senate Committee report, Joe Biden's son Hunter was paid $50,000 a month to serve as the board of Burisma which is a Ukrainian natural gas company with a corrupt owner while his father was the US vice president during the Obama administration.

China turns on its nuclear powered 'artificial Sun'

The 'artificial Sun' uses a powerful magnetic field to fuse hot plasma that can attain a temperature of 150 million degrees Celsius, said People's Daily. This is ten times hotter than the core of the actual Sun.

NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden urges Trump to grant clemency to Assange

The request from Snowden came as Assange sits in a UK jail anticipating an adjudicator's decision, planned for January, on his removal to the US to confront an 18-check arraignment for supposed undercover work and connivance to submit hacking.

Senior Chinese diplomat blames Aus PM for 'overreacting' on Afghan tweet

Australian PM Scott Morrison described a tweet by Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian as 'repugnant', 'outrageous' and 'appalling'.

Anthony Fauci backtracks on UK vaccine comments; apologises for 'misunderstanding'

'I did not mean to imply any sloppiness even though it came out that way, said Dr. Anthony Fauci after criticising UK's approval of COVID-19 vaccine.

Proposed US sanctions on Nord Stream 2 pipeline is unfair competition: Russia

Germany has defended the Baltic Sea pipeline against opposition by EU countries namely from the Baltic states and Poland including Ukraine which are transit route countries for the pipeline.