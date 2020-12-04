Senior Chinese diplomat blames Australian PM Morrison for 'overreacting' on Afghan tweet

Second Chinese diplomat Wang Xining in Australia blamed on Friday Prime Minister Scott Morrison for "overreacting" on a tweet by a Beijing official.

Earlier, Morrison described a tweet by Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian as "repugnant", "outrageous" and "appalling" which showed a digitally altered image of an Australian soldier holding a knife to the throat of an Afghan child.

"People wondered why a national leader would have such a strong opinion to an artwork by a normal young artist in China," said Wang, as reported by SCMP.

He also accused Australian media of "randomly giving a name" to the Chinese embassy's listing of 14 issues that it said had "poisoned" ties between both the countries.

The issues included Canberra's proposal for an inquiry into the coronavirus pandemic and "antagonistic" media reports about China.

It has been widely seen in Australia that the 14 points of the lists are the demands made by China for removing restrictions on over a dozen Australian exports, including wine, beef and barley.

The senior Chinese diplomat said Australia needs to take "concrete steps" for a "better atmosphere on which we can build our relations".

"We would like to see concrete actions from the Australian side that would help to build a good atmosphere for the two countries’ governments to work together for the same aim," said Wang.

