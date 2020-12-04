Proposed US sanctions on Nord Stream 2 pipeline is unfair competition: Russia

Amid reports of US preparing additional sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline project, Russia said today that it is a sign of "unfair competition".

Russia said it would defend its interests with the gas pipeline linking Russia and Germany has been halted for a year. US President Donald Trump had imposed sanction last year, the new sanctions would reportedly halt ships from getting insurance.

Germany has defended the Baltic Sea pipeline against opposition by EU countries namely from the Baltic states and Poland including Ukraine which are transit route countries for the pipeline.

Almost all of the 1,230-kilometre of Nord Stream 2 has already been built, however, the Trump administration has threatened sanctions against participating companies.

Germany had earlier threatened sanctions on the project during the Navalny poisoning crisis when Russian authorities were refusing to cooperate. "I hope... that the Russians do not force us to change our position on Nord Stream," German foreign minister Maas said.