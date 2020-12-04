As nations plan vaccine rollout, global COVID-19 cases top 65 million; US worst-hit

As US and Russia prepare for mass vaccination, the global coronavirus infection crossed 65 million on Friday with the United States worst-hit with the virus.

The United States registered the highest daily death on Thursday as 2,700 fatalities were reported with the total death toll crossing 276,400 on Friday.

The number of infections due to the virus has crossed over 14.1 million in the United States as the CDS issued warning for Americans not to travel during Christmas.

Amid the rising coronavirus cases in the United States and Europe, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that even if vaccines were approved, the world would still be fighting the aftereffects of the pandemic.

"Let's not fool ourselves. A vaccine cannot undo the damage that will stretch across years, even decades to come," Guterres said during the UN virus summit.

At least 1,507,480 people have died due to the virus since it was officially reported by China on December 31 last year. Over Thursday, 12,658 deaths and 669,926 new coronavirus cases were recorded worldwide.

The United States, Italy and Brazil reported most deaths in the last 24 hours. Europe which has been a coronavirus hotspot recorded more infection cases as the United Kingdom registered 60,113 deaths from 1,674,134 cases.

In Europe, there have been 432,491 deaths from 19,110,558 infection cases. In Latin America and the Caribbean which has seen a surge in cases reported 454,149 deaths from 13,284,270 cases.

Asia registered 197,750 deaths from 12,585,976 cases and the Middle-East 80,517 deaths from 3,432,311 cases with Iran being the worst-hit country with the virus.