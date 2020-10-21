Top 10 world news today: Brazil rejects Chinese vaccine, Thailand protests and more

Brazil will not buy China's Sinovac vaccine, says President Jair Bolsonaro

He took to social media to make this statement, saying that Brazil will not buy China's Sinovac vaccine against the novel coronavirus.

Australia: More than 200 people to test for HIV after COVID-19 test kit blunder

More than 200 people who had been residents of a coronavirus quarantine have now being asked to get tested for any blood-transmitted diseases, including HIV.

Policeman involved in Breonna Taylor's shooting says it was 'not about race'

Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, a Louisville police officer who was involved in the controversial shooting of the African-American healthcare worker Breonna Taylor has claimed that the shooting had "nothing to do with race."

Will coronavirus ever be eradicated? Top British scientist says it's unlikely

Coronavirus pandemic has caused unprecedented loss of lives, and crippled healthcare systems across the globe.

Internet in splits after Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez plays 'Among Us' to urge viewers to vote

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the US Congresswoman from New York’s 14th congressional district has always stirred up a storm - be it during her speeches, or on social media.

Scientists warn of a mega-tsunami along Alaskan coast as early as 12 months

Scientists fear that Alaska could soon be hit by a mega-tsunami owing to a landslide which was triggered by melting of glaciers in the region.

Panic grips South Korea as nine people die after receiving flu shots

In South Korea, nine people have lost their lives after getting flu shots in the last week. This has raised questions about the safety imbued in the vaccine.

Thailand's PM Prayuth Chan-ocha ready to lift lockdown; protestors demand resignation

'I am currently preparing to lift the state of severe emergency in Bangkok and will do so promptly if there are no violent incidents,' the PM said in a public address.

Armenia-Azerbaijan hold truce talks again in Moscow

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov arrived in Moscow for "consultations with the Russian side," the ministry said in a statement.

Deepfake tool helped create more than 100,000 fake nude images of women: Report

The agency has identified an unidentified bot that has created more than 100,000 fake images of women and those images have been shared on public platforms.