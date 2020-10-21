Will coronavirus ever be eradicated? Top British scientist says it's unlikely

Coronavirus pandemic has caused unprecedented loss of lives, and crippled healthcare systems across the globe. The United States, India, and Brazil currently account for half of the 40 million+ cases of COVID-19.

With no vaccine and an a totally effective cure in sight, scientists around the world are scrambling to find relief in a bid to slow down the infection rates.

Right now, Europe is facing a second-wave of coronavirus infections, with lockdowns being reimposed in parts of the United Kingdom, France, and Spain. Additionally, the United States is now witnessing infections in line with the summer peak in the country.

While many are hopeful of an end to the ordeal through medical measures, a top British scientist does not seem to think so.

According to John Edmunds, a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) in Britain believes the virus will not be “eradicated”.

In fact, the scientist from the government committee claimed that there is very little chance of the virus disappearing, or being eradicated, and goes on a step further to suggest that humans may have to live with COVID-19 forever.

"We are going to have to live with this virus for evermore. There is very little chance that it's going to become eradicated," Edmunds told lawmakers, as reported by Reuters.

"If vaccines are just around the corner then, in my view, we should try and keep the incidence as low as we can now, because we will be able to use vaccines in the not too distant future," he added.

While referring to the UK, he added that the country had played a "clever game" by investing in an array of potential vaccines. As of now, the country has signed deals with six different vaccine makers. This means that the country has secured 340 million doses of the vaccine.