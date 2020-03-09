Top 10 world news today: Afghanistan political crisis, coronavirus in Saudi Arabia & more

Rockets fired as Ashraf Ghani takes oath as Afghanistan president

Ashraf Ghani and opposition leader Abdullah Abdullah decided to hold separate swearing-in ceremonies on Monday as the two failed to reach an agreement.

US Senator Elizabeth Warren performs 'Flip the Switch' challenge with her SNL twin; video goes viral

Days after withdrawing her presidential campaign, US Senator Elizabeth Warren made a surprise cameo on 'Saturday Night Live'. Warren performed the viral TikTok challenge "Flip the Switch" with her SNL twin Kate McKinnon.

'The coronavirus panic is dumb', tweets Elon Musk as toll surges worldwide

SpaceX founder Elon Musk dismissed the concerns over coronavirus. Taking the Twitter, Musk tweeted "The coronavirus panic is dumb". Over 3,800 people have lost their lives worldwide due to the novel virus outbreak while more than 110,000 people are infected.

China firm develops system to recognise faces behind coronavirus masks

A Chinese company says it has developed the country's first facial recognition technology that can identify people when they are wearing a mask, as most are these days because of the coronavirus, and help in the fight against the disease.

NASA Ames tells employees to work from home after one tests positive for coronavirus

NASA's Ames Research Center in California said it would make its employees work from home until further notice after one tested positive for coronavirus.

British PM Johnson to hold emergency meeting on coronavirus

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will on Monday chair an emergency meeting on coronavirus as the government mulls more stringent measures to tackle the outbreak.

British police shoot knifeman in London

British police shot dead a knifeman in central London but the incident is not being treated as terrorism. Police on patrol in Westminster noticed a man acting suspiciously when challenged he produced two knives and was shot.

Saudi Arabia locks down province, bans travel with 9 nations over coronavirus

Saudi Arabia imposed a temporary lockdown on its eastern oil-producing province of Qatif, home to most of its 15 coronavirus infections, and suspended schools and universities nationwide.

Amid coronavirus outbreak, airlines run 'ghost flights' to save their airport slots

As novel coronavirus continued to infect thousands around the globe, airlines have turned to a troublesome practice in a bid to save their slots. According to multiple reports, several airlines are burning tons of fuel by operating almost empty to save their airport slots.

No veils, no turbans: Canada's new 'values test' immigrants need to pass

Quebec has introduced 'values test' for immigrants seeking permanent residency in the Canadian province before their application continues through the process.