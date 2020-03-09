No veils, no turbans: Canada's new 'values test' immigrants need to pass

Quebec has introduced 'values test' for immigrants seeking permanent residency in the Canadian province before their application continues through the process.

According to the provincial government, this test is to ensure that they understand its new secularism law.

Quebec is the largest province in the country, occupying 15.4% of the country's total area. Its land area is 523,603.95 square miles while its water area is 71,787.2 square miles and its total area is 595,442.88 square miles.

Displaced people and those going to the region through family reunification programs are excluded from the test since they are under government purview.

According to the authorities, "it's important that we understand the values and the society where you want to live,".

Those include support for democracy, gender equality and a new secularism law that prohibits some public servants from wearing religious symbols such as veils or turbans. The aim is to ensure better integration.

“Effective January 1, 2020, a new selection condition related to the learning of democratic values and Québec values expressed in the Québec Charter of Human Rights and Freedoms will come into effect to promote better integration of immigrants into Québec society,” a statement issued by Quebec’s immigration department said.

Features of the 'values test'

1: The values test comprises 20 Multiple Choice Questions that covers “democratic values and the Québec values expressed by (Quebec’s) Charter of Human Rights and Freedoms.

2: The candidate will need to secure 75 per cent marks to pass.

3: The unsupervised test will last 90 minutes and candidates can take it remotely even from their homes.