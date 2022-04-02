Top 10 world news: Sri Lanka imposes nationwide curfew till Monday to quell unrest, and more

Sri Lanka has imposed a 36-hour nationwide curfew to quell the unrest in the country that has erupted in the wake of the economic crisis. Ukraine's economic ministry has said that the country's economy shrank 16 per cent year-on-year in the first quarter of this year due to Russia's invasion.

Sri Lanka imposes nationwide curfew till Monday to quell unrest

"Under the powers given to the president, curfew has been imposed countrywide from 6 p.m. (1230 GMT) on Saturday to 6 a.m. (0030 GMT) on Monday," the government's information department said in a statement.

Ukraine's economy could contract 40% in 2022 due to Russian invasion

"Areas in which remote work is impossible have suffered the most," Ukraine's economic ministry said.

Pakistan PM Imran Khan targets US again, alleges efforts to oust him

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday targetted the US again and said that the country was behind the move to remove him as it wanted a regime change in Pakistan.

Ukrainian journalist found dead near capital Kyiv, says presidential aide

Ukraine's presidential aide Andriy Yermuk said on Saturday that Ukrainian photographer and documentary maker Maks Levin has been found dead near capital Kyiv. He was missing for two weeks.

Nepal, India agree on expansion of power cooperation

During his official three-day visit to India, Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba on Saturday held bilateral talks with his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, in New Delhi.

London: Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick to leave post on April 10

The office of London Mayor Sadiq Khan said on Saturday that Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick will leave her post on April 10.

From control over media to curbs on academic freedom: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's policies

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his Fidesz party face their first closely-contested election on April 3 after three consecutive landslide victories since 2010.

NASA begins testing of its giant Space Launch System rocket

US space agency NASA has started the testing of its giant Space Launch System (SLS) rocket. The critical two-day-long test comes as NASA gears up to return human beings to the Moon.

India, Australia sign trade deal to open 'biggest economic door'

India and Australia on Saturday signed a trade agreement that will open “one of the biggest economic doors there is to open in the world today”.

Shanghai parents fear separation from kids after positive Covid test

Nearly all of Shanghai's 25 million residents were under stay-at-home orders on Saturday, as parents raised fears of being separated from their children in the event of a positive Covid-19 test.