Pakistan PM Imran Khan targets US again, alleges efforts to oust him

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday targetted the US again and said that the country was behind the move to remove him as it wanted a regime change in Pakistan.

Khan told a group of foreign journalists that, "the move to oust me is (a) blatant interference in domestic politics by the United States".

The White House has already denied that US was seeking to remove Khan from power.

Cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan is currently in a tough political situation. A no-confidence motion has been moved against him by the opposition parties in National Assembly, the lower house of Pakistan parliament. A vote on the same is due on Sunday (April 3) which will decide whether Khan remains Pakistan premier or not.

Watch | Final Countdown in Pakistan: PM Imran Khan makes final attempt to save the government

The National Assembly has 342 members out of which Khan would need to secure support of at least 172.

However, his political position has become precarious as his coalition allies have sought to jump ship.

Over the last week, Khan has increasingly sought to portray efforts to oust him as a 'foreign conspiracy'. He claims that he has documentary proof of this. Initially reluctant to take name of any country, Khan has later on named USA to be behind efforts to remove him.

On Friday (April 1), he said that Pakistan had lodged a formal protest with the US embassy.

(With inputs from agencies)