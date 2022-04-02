London: Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick to leave post on April 10

The office of London Mayor Sadiq Khan said on Saturday that Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick will leave her post on April 10.

"The Mayor will now work closely with the Home Secretary (interior minister Priti Patel) to appoint a new Commissioner to address the deep cultural issues facing the Met Police Service," Khan's office said in a statement.

“The Mayor has been clear that candidates for the next Commissioner must have a plan to restore the trust and confidence of Londoners.”

While the recruitment process takes place to find Dick's successor, Deputy Commissioner Steve House will serve as acting commissioner.

She said she had "no choice but to step aside" after Khan said he no longer had confidence in her leadership.

He made the comments post a meeting last week where he insisted broad changes were needed to "root out the racism, sexism, homophobia, bullying, discrimination and misogyny" in the force.

A report by the Independent Office for Police Conduct cited officers joking about rape and using other offensive languages in social media messages, and said the incidents were part of a wider culture that can’t be blamed on a few “bad apples.”

"I say this with deep sadness and regret," the UK's most senior police officer said in a televised statement, wearing her uniform.

The Scotland Yard chief defended her role and the work of her service, concluding by thanking her fellow officers for the "extraordinary efforts you make each and every day."

Dick said she felt "huge sadness", but it was "clear that the mayor no longer has sufficient confidence in my leadership to continue". She had been set to stay as head of the service until 2024.

Dick faced intense pressure to quit last year after a police officer, Wayne Couzens, was convicted of kidnapping, raping and murdering a woman, Sarah Everard, who was walking home at night in London.

Everard’s slaying by a serving officer shocked the nation, and the police force’s subsequent handling of vigils and protests against Everard’s slaying also came under heavy fire.

Dick, who has headed the force since 2017, is the first woman to lead Scotland Yard.

