Top 10 world news: Shelling briefly knocks out power at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, and more

Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear station, occupied by the Russian forces, was cut off briefly from the main electricity grid on Monday in the wake of the volatile situation arising out of constant bombardment. The brief shutdown had cut off electricity to nearly 250,000 homes in the Zaporizhzhia region. In other news, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred with the highest civilian honours by Fiji and Papua New Guinea, on Monday (May 22) during his visit to PNG for the third Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) Summit.

Click on the headlines to read more:

Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear station, occupied by the Russian forces, was cut off briefly from the main electricity grid on Monday in the wake of the volatile situation arising out of constant bombardment. The brief shutdown had cut off electricity to nearly 250,000 homes in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred with the highest civilian honours by Fiji and Papua New Guinea, on Monday (May 22) during his visit to PNG for the third Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) Summit.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday called for reforms by individual countries in preparation for the next pandemic. The WHO head also asked member nations to honour a previous commitment to boost annual financing for the global health agency.



20 kids die in Guyana school dormitory fire, President Ali calls it ‘major disaster’





A “horrific” fire at a school dormitory in the South American country of Guyana left at least 20 children dead and seven injured. The fire broke out Monday midnight at the Mahdia Secondary School in central Guyana. Nation's President Irfaan Ali called it “a major disaster”.

Armenian leader Nikol Pashinyan said on Monday his nation was willing to recognise the Nagorno-Karabakh enclave in its entirety as a part of Azerbaijan given rights of ethnic Armenians living in the region are guaranteed.



Explained | EU fines Facebook parent company Meta record $1.3 billion over data transfer to US





Facebook parent Meta was fined with a record amount of $1.3 billion (1.2 billion euros), on Monday (May 22) after the company’s failure to comply with a warning by the top European Union court related to the data transfer of Facebook’s EU users to servers in the United States.

Taiwan has been excluded from the World Health Organization's (WHO) annual assembly - the World Health Assembly (WHA) - following opposition from China, despite Taipei asserting that support was growing for its participation. The WHA in Geneva decided not to extend Taiwan an invitation to the summit that started on Sunday (May 21) and will go on till May 30.

Belarusian opposition blogger, Roman Protasevich, whose arrest made international headlines after the plane he was on was forced to land in Minsk in 2021, was pardoned on Monday (May 22), reported the Belarusian state news agency Belta.

A Swedish woman, paralysed after a bike accident, is facing a catch-22 situation and is stranded in a London hospital. Efforts to repatriate her to Sweden are reportedly stuck in 'red tape' in the bureaucracy of both England and Sweden.