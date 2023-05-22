Belarusian activist Roman Protasevich arrested on Ryanair flight ‘pardoned’

Belarusian opposition blogger, Roman Protasevich, whose arrest made international headlines after the plane he was on was forced to land in Minsk in 2021, was pardoned on Monday (May 22), reported the Belarusian state news agency Belta. The reported pardon also comes weeks after he was sentenced to eight years in prison.

Protasevich gets ‘pardoned’

“I have literally just signed all the relevant documents stating that I have been pardoned,” said Protasevich to reporters, as quoted by Belta. He also went on to call it “great news.” He added, “I am incredibly grateful to the country and of course, to the president personally for such a decision.”

Charges against the blogger

The 28-year-old, who worked as a journalist at the news outlet Nexta, had been sentenced to eight years in prison on charges including inciting terrorism, organising mass disturbances and slandering Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. As per reports, the Nexta Telegram account had coordinated mass protests against the Belarusian president in 2020.