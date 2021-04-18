Top 10 World News: Saudi-Iran talks, Navalny protests, and more

Saudi Arabia and Iran held talks to ease tension, say sources

The meeting focused on Yemen, where a military coalition led by Saudi Arabia has been battling the Iran-aligned Houthi group since March 2015

Alexei Navalny aides call for protests to save his life

Doctors warned on Saturday that Alexei Navalny could 'die any minute'

Syria to hold presidential election on May 26, says parliament speaker

Bashar Al-Assad, who took power following the death of his father Hafez in 2000, has not yet officially announced that he will stand for re-election

Sinn Fein apologises for IRA killing of Lord Mountbatten, Prince Philip's uncle

It was the first time the political leader of Irish republicans has apologised for assassination of Lord Mountbatten, who was also the last Viceroy of India

Germany pays respect to 80,000 coronavirus victims in a ceremony

Israel drops public mask mandate with more than half population vaccinated

Rapid vaccination has led to drastic decrease in Israel's daily caseload. In January this year, the caseload was 10,000 infections per day. Now it has come to 200 cases per day

Iran hit by 5.9-magnitude quake, five injured

The 10-kilometre (six mile) deep quake hit 27 kilometres northwest of the port city of Genaveh at 11:11 am local time

Petflix! UK sees surge in pet-care products as people return to offices

Platforms such as Spotify, Amazon prime and RelaxMyDogs have increased the supply of material tailor-made for dogs

NASA posts stunning new photos of Earth captured from International Space Station

The new images posted by NASA are in celebration of Earth Day, which is fast approaching (April 22)

Scientists reveal why some people are always hungry

A recent study has established a link between appetite and blood sugar, helping people figure out why they keep getting hungry throughout the day.