Israel drops public mask mandate with more than half population vaccinated

Israel on Sunday (April 18), lifted mandate to compulsorily wear masks outdoors. Israelis stepped out on streets without masks for the first time in a year. Israel has vaccinated over half of its population in one of the world's fastest anti-COVID inoculation campaigns.

Israel's health ministry had announced on Thursday that masks would no longer be required in public outdoor spaces.

"It's very strange but it's very nice," said Eliana Gamulka, 26, after getting off a bus near the busy Jerusalem shopping boulevard of Jaffa Street and removing her face covering.

"You can't pretend that you don't know anyone any more," she smiled.

For Gamulka, a project manager, the good news came at the perfect time: just two weeks before her wedding.

It will be "very nice to celebrate with everyone, now without masks," she said. "The pictures will be great! I'm very relieved. We can start living again."

Rapid vaccination has led to drastic decrease in Israel's daily caseload. In January this year, the caseload was 10,000 infections per day. Now it has come to 200 cases per day.

That has allowed the re-opening of schools, bars, restaurants and other indoor gatherings -- although masks are still required in indoor public spaces.

Yet on Sunday, office worker Ester Malka said she wasn't quite ready to let down her guard.

"We're allowed, but I'm still afraid, I got used to (wearing a mask)," she said.

"I feel like it's part of my life. We'll see what happens when everyone has taken them off. If it goes well for a couple of months, then I'll remove mine."

(With inputs from agencies)