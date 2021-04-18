Petflix! UK sees surge in pet-care products as people return to offices

The increase in ‘pandemic puppies’ was the talk of the town when people were forced indoors due to the coronavirus. However, now that the offices and schools are reopening in the UK locals are running to pet stores to get electronics for the protection of furry children.

Local pet stores in the UK have reported an immense increase in the demand for anti-chew spray, chew toys, automatic feeders, water bowls, water fountains, activity trackers and much more.

People are now more worried about leaving their pets alone at home, especially as the ‘pandemic puppies’ had rarely seen their human parents leave the house in the past year.

Pet store owners have reported an increase in demand for dog walkers and sitters too, as many fear their pets will feel lonely and experience separation anxiety.

Experts also believe that pets got used to having long walks in the pandemic as this was the only opportunity the humans got to step outdoors, and with more time on their hands, people ended up taking their dogs out for hours-long walks on the grounds.

Store owners have reported their client base growing with so much speed that the majority of them have had to hire multiple people to meet the growing demand for dog walkers and sitters.

Not just this, many pet parents are also turning to the option of subscriptions through which pets can hear music and TV programmes designed to help dogs overcome fear, loneliness and anxiety. Platforms such as Spotify, Amazon prime and RelaxMyDogs have increased the supply of material tailor-made for dogs and have seen nearly 18 per cent growth in demand.