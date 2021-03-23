National Puppy Day: Some of the cutest breeds of pups to brighten your mid-week

The onset of the pandemic brought the world to its knees in 2020. While, many people adjusted to changes with the help of their families and innovation in tech, dogs played an equal role in keeping many sane and happy. The furry friends, known as humankind's best friend, have always done their part well in releasing dopamine (happiness hormone), with their playfulness and loyalties. March 23 is dedicated to these four-legged bundles of joy, so take a break look at some of the cutest breed of dogs, to infuse some cuteness as you gear up for a whole week of regular life during COVID-19.

Poodles

The Poodle, called the Pudel in German and the Caniche in French, is a breed of water dog. The breed is dived into four varieties based on size, the Standard Poodle, Medium Poodle, Miniature Poodle and Toy Poodle, although the Medium Poodle variety is not universally recognised. The Poodle is most commonly claimed to have been developed in Germany, although it is also claimed to be from France, the Standard Poodle was originally used by wildfowl hunters to retrieve game from water. The smaller varieties of the breed were bred from the original in France where they were once commonly used as circus performers, but have become popular companion dogs.

Golden Retriever

The Golden Retriever is a medium-large gun dog that was bred to retrieve shot waterfowl, such as ducks and upland game birds, during hunting and shooting parties. The name "retriever" refers to the breed's ability to retrieve shot game undamaged due to their soft mouth. Golden retrievers have an instinctive love of water, and are easy to train to basic or advanced obedience standards. They are a long-coated breed, with a dense inner coat that provides them with adequate warmth in the outdoors, and an outer coat that lies flat against their bodies and repels water. Golden retrievers are well suited to residency in suburban or country environments. 

Dachshund

The dachshund also known as the wiener dog, badger dog, or sausage dog, is a short-legged, long-bodied, hound-type dog breed. They may be smooth, wire, or long-haired.The standard sized dachshund was developed to scent, chase, and flush out badgers and other burrow-dwelling animals, while the miniature dachshund was bred to hunt small animals such as rabbits and mice. In the Western United States, they have also been used to track wounded deer and hunt prairie dogs.

German Shepherd

The German Shepherd is a breed of medium to large-sized working dog that originated in Germany. Despite its wolf-like appearance, the German Shepherd is a relatively modern breed of dog, with their origin dating to 1899.
As a herding dog, German Shepherds are working dogs developed originally for herding sheep. Since that time, however, because of their strength, intelligence, trainability, and obedience, German Shepherds around the world are often the preferred breed for many types of work, including disability assistance, search-and-rescue, police and military roles and acting. The German Shepherd is the second-most registered breed by the American Kennel Club[4] and seventh-most registered breed by The Kennel Club in the United Kingdom.

French Bulldog

The French bulldog is short in stature with a compact, muscular body and petite, rabbit-like ears. They sport fairly small wrinkles around their foreheads and mouths. Affectionately known as Frenchies, these dogs are friendly, funny, and alert. They make wonderful watch dogs and are known to bark at anything that might threaten their favorite humans.

Pointer

The Pointer, sometimes called the English Pointer, is a medium-sized breed of pointing dog developed in England. Pointers are used to find game for hunters, and are considered by gundog enthusiasts to be one of the finest breeds of its type; however, unlike most other pointing breeds, its purpose is to point, not retrieve game.

 

