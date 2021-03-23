National Puppy Day: Some of the cutest breeds of pups to brighten your mid-week

The onset of the pandemic brought the world to its knees in 2020. While, many people adjusted to changes with the help of their families and innovation in tech, dogs played an equal role in keeping many sane and happy. The furry friends, known as humankind's best friend, have always done their part well in releasing dopamine (happiness hormone), with their playfulness and loyalties. March 23 is dedicated to these four-legged bundles of joy, so take a break look at some of the cutest breed of dogs, to infuse some cuteness as you gear up for a whole week of regular life during COVID-19.