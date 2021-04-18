Germany pays respect to 80,000 coronavirus victims in a ceremony

As coronavirus cases surge in Germany, the country hosted a ceremony to pay respects to the grieving families

For the 80,000

Germany held a national memorial service on Sunday for its nearly 80,000 victims of the coronavirus pandemic

Angela Merkel

Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier joined an ecumenical service in the morning at Berlin's Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church, a memorial against war and destruction, before attending a ceremony later at the capital's Konzerthaus concert hall.

Restricted memorial

The ceremonies were broadcasted live on public television as the country still has restrictions imposed on number of people who can attend gatherings.

Everyone's presence counts

Berlin's Mayor and Chairman of the State Premiers' Conference (MPK) Michael Mueller also came to the ceremony to pay respects to the dead.

Prayers for grieving families

Apostolic Nuncio to Germany Nikola Eterovic also arrived at the ceremony to share the pain of grieving families.

