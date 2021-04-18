Germany pays respect to 80,000 coronavirus victims in a ceremony

Germany held a national memorial service on Sunday for its nearly 80,000 victims of the coronavirus pandemic
(Photograph:AFP)
Angela Merkel
Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier joined an ecumenical service in the morning at Berlin's Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church, a memorial against war and destruction, before attending a ceremony later at the capital's Konzerthaus concert hall.
Restricted memorial
The ceremonies were broadcasted live on public television as the country still has restrictions imposed on number of people who can attend gatherings.
Everyone's presence counts
Berlin's Mayor and Chairman of the State Premiers' Conference (MPK) Michael Mueller also came to the ceremony to pay respects to the dead.
Prayers for grieving families
Apostolic Nuncio to Germany Nikola Eterovic also arrived at the ceremony to share the pain of grieving families.