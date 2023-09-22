Top 10 world news: Russia's Black Sea fleet headquarters attacked, US auto workers' strike expands, and more

A Russian occupation official installed in annexed Crimea on Friday (September 22) said that the headquarters of Russia's Black Sea fleet have been hit by a Ukrainian missile in the latest assault on the peninsula by Kyiv. In other news, India on Friday (Sept 22) lodged a strong protest with Beijing after it stopped three wushu players from participating in the Asian Games being held in China’s Hangzhou.

A Russian occupation official installed in annexed Crimea on Friday (September 22) said that the headquarters of Russia's Black Sea fleet have been hit by Ukrainian missile in the latest assault on the peninsula by Kyiv.

India on Friday (Sept 22) lodged a strong protest with Beijing after it stopped three wushu players from participating in the Asian Games being held in China’s Hangzhou. The three players hail from the northeastern Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh, which is viewed by China in its entirety as Chinese territory.

Amid escalating tensions between the government of Justin Trudeau and India, a new Ipsos poll has revealed that the majority of Canadians now want the Canadian prime minister to step down.

The Taiwanese defence ministry, on Friday (September 22) called recent Chinese military movements around the island “abnormal” while also reporting an increase in such activity over the past week or so. The ministry also particularly flagged amphibious exercises as well as drills.

The strike of the US auto workers union expanded against two of Detroit's "Big Three" on Friday (September 22), as they invited President Joe Biden to extend support to workers on the picket line.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on Friday (September 22), told the United Nations that his country was on the "cusp" of normalising ties with Saudi Arabia.

The Italian President Sergio Mattarella during a meeting with his German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier called the European Union rules on the distribution of migrants “prehistoric” as the debate raged on Friday (September 22), about how to manage the surge of migrant boat arrivals from North Africa.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday (September 22), interacted with 'Team G20' at Bharat Mandapam and while addressing the gathering, said that the credit behind the success of the summit goes to all the officials involved.



Pakistan's interim PM Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar raises Jammu and Kashmir issue during UNGA address







Pakistan's interim Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, during his address to the United Nations General Assembly, on Friday (September 22), brought up the issue of Jammu and Kashmir and said that Kashmir is the key to peace between New Delhi and Islamabad.