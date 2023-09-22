New poll shows most Canadians want Trudeau to go, prefer Poilievre as PM

Amid escalating tensions between the government of Justin Trudeau and India, a new Ipsos poll has revealed that the majority of Canadians now want the Canadian prime minister to step down.

The survey revealed that only 31 per cent of Canadians now prefer him as their leader, while 40 per cent threw their weight behind the conservative heavyweight Pierre Poilievre.

Controversial leader Jagmeet Singh stood in third place, with 22 per cent support. His popularity has dipped by four points since September of last year.

Ipsos CEO Darrell Bricker said this gap shows the Conservatives could form a majority government if an election was held today.

“When you take a look at why Canadians are feeling the way they are right now, [there’s] real dissatisfaction with the direction of the country. Particularly when it concerns the big issues that are on their personal agendas,” Bricker said, citing the cost of living, access to housing and inflation.

Change in Liberal Party

While Justin Trudeau maintains that he will lead his Liberal Party in the next elections as well, a whopping 60 per cent of Canadians believe he should think otherwise.

This number is up from 54 per cent registered in December last year.

Trudeau vs Poilievre on regional level

On the provincial level, Poilievre's popularity surpasses all others, except for Quebec.

The poll reveals that Poilievre has taken the lead as the preferred prime minister in Ontario, with 42 per cent support, compared to Trudeau's 38 per cent.

Watch: India-Canada diplomatic row escalates: Wanted in India, living in Canada

As for cities, Bricker suggests that the suburbs will be the key battleground in the upcoming election.

“Downtowns, no they’re pretty much a dead zone for the Conservative Party in most parts of the country,” Bricker said.

“But the suburbs, they’re competitive in. Particularly in the car-commuting suburbs around the city of Toronto and other big cities where we’ve seen the most population growth and the parts of the country that are seeing more seats as we go through redistribution,” he added.

In Atlantic Canada, Poilievre currently holds a significant 20-point lead over Trudeau, with 48 per cent of respondents believing Poilievre would make the best prime minister.

While the Conservatives have the potential to secure a majority government with such high popularity, Bricker notes that the relatively close support levels in Ontario could result in a narrow margin for such a government.