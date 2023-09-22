Sex Education Season 4 review: A hilarious, heartfelt farewell to Moordale

After four years of sweaty palms and even sweatier conversations, I'm thrilled to say that Sex Education is back with a bang — or should I say, a "banging final season." As I reluctantly bid adieu to the wacky world of Moordale Secondary School, Season 4 delivered a bittersweet yet thoroughly satisfying conclusion to this rollercoaster of hormones and hijinks.

Laurie Nunn's brainchild has evolved from its humble beginnings as a British answer to woefully inadequate sex education to a kaleidoscope of pastel walls, Fifties Americana interiors, and a whole lot of sexual and gender expression. This ain't your older sibling's Skins; it's Gen Z's unapologetic, inclusive, and hilarious take on the growing pains of adolescence.

This season, our beloved characters are off to Cavendish Sixth Form College, and let me tell you, it's a culture shock for these sex-crazed Moordale students. The uptight Otis (played by Asa Butterfield) dreams of restarting his sex clinic but faces a formidable adversary in the form of Thaddea Graham's O, a professional sex therapist ruling Cavendish with an iron fist. Talk about a clash of the titans!

In a whirlwind of storylines, new characters, and old favourites, Season 4 does its best to tie up more loose ends than a faulty condom. With over ten character arcs to follow in just eight episodes, I needed a flowchart to keep up. Some storylines shine brilliantly, like Eric's struggle to reconcile his faith with his proud gay identity. Ncuti Gatwa's performance is magnetic, and a solo spin-off with Eric sounds like a golden idea.

But, alas, not all storylines receive equal screen time. Emma Mackey's Maeve is shipped off to America for a significant chunk of the season, leaving a void that even Dan Levy's snobbish writing tutor cameo can't fully fill. It's like having the cherry without the sundae.

And what happened to Jakob and Ola, you ask? Good question! They're mysteriously absent, their absence explained with hints that feel shoehorned at best. It's like they pulled a vanishing act worthy of Houdini.

Despite its breakneck pace, Sex Education continues to deliver both meaningful and eye-watering moments. From post-natal depression to accidental dick pics, the show covers it all, reminding us that growing up comes with its fair share of awkward, hilarious, and heartfelt moments.

The chemistry among the cast remains as electric as ever, and you can't help but root for these endearing characters. Thankfully, the series resists the temptation of tidy, predictable endings and chooses to embrace the ever-changing nature of adolescence.

As I bid farewell to Moordale, I'm left with a mix of laughter and tears. While the final bell may have rung for Sex Education, the valuable lessons it's taught us about love, acceptance, and, yes, communication, will linger on.

Laurie Nunn's hint about the potential for more Moordale stories leaves me hopeful. While we may have to say goodbye to the current cast, the legacy of this groundbreaking series is bound to linger in our hearts — and minds — for a long time.

