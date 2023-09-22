The Continental review: A lacklustre stay in John Wick's world

The Continental: From the World of John Wick is a television miniseries spin-off aiming to whet the appetite of fans of the action-packed John Wick film franchise. Developed by Greg Coolidge, Kirk Ward, and Shawn Simmons, this prequel offers a glimpse into the world of assassins through the eyes of Winston Scott, the enigmatic proprietor of the Continental hotels. While it's not a complete disaster, it falls short of capturing the excellence associated with the film series. It feels more like the middle seat on a long flight —functional but not exciting, with scattered moments of brilliance amidst a somewhat shaky narrative.

Set in an alternate history 1970s New York City, the show explores a world where assassins operate within the confines of the Continental hotels, sanctuaries where no violence is allowed. The series attempts to blend real-world events like the Winter of Discontent and the American Mafia's rise to power with its fantastical assassin universe, which, when it works, provides an intriguing perspective. However, at times, this blending feels like an overly complex attempt to merge two disparate worlds.

The action sequences, a trademark of the John Wick franchise, are a mixed bag in The Continental. While it strives to replicate the meticulously choreographed fights, it often lacks the intensity and fluidity of the films. It feels like an attempt to recreate a masterpiece with only a sketch as a reference.

World-building and the intricate set of rules governing the assassin society are a key attraction of John Wick films. The Continental attempts to delve into this rich lore but struggles to create the same sense of intrigue and mystique. It doesn't quite capture the gritty, lived-in atmosphere that made the Continental hotels and their services so believable.

A significant challenge faced by The Continental is the absence of Keanu Reeves as John Wick. The talented cast, including Colin Woodell as Scott, can't fully fill the void left by him. Woodell does bring a different energy to the character, which works in some moments but feels off in others. This absence of the central, enigmatic figure leaves the series lacking an emotional anchor.

On the positive side, the production values are commendable. The 1970s setting is convincingly recreated with period-appropriate costumes, props, and set design. The cinematography captures the essence of the era, enhancing the overall ambiance.

The supporting cast, a mix of familiar faces and newcomers, contributes to the ensemble, but none of the characters manage to stand out like John Wick. Without a central figure to root for, the series often lacks the emotional depth that could draw viewers deeper into its world.

In summary, The Continental: From the World of John Wick is quite middling. It provides glimpses into the John Wick universe's history and mythology, with moments that shine. However, it falls way short of capturing the magic and intensity of the film series. The action sequences, while ambitious, don't reach the heights set by the films, and the absence of John Wick is keenly felt.

The series has its moments of brilliance, like a well-executed hit in a dimly lit alley, but it also has its missteps. It's watchable, I feel, especially for die-hard John Wick fans hungry for more, but it doesn't match the cinematic predecessors' excellence. The Continental is a serviceable addition to the franchise, but it leaves you craving the next John Wick film, where you know you'll get a first-class ticket to action-packed excellence.

