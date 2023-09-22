Russia claims Crimea's naval headquarters hit in Ukrainian missile attack

A Russian occupation official installed in annexed Crimea on Friday (September 22) said that the headquarters of Russia's Black Sea fleet have been hit in a Ukrainian missile attack, the latest assault on the peninsula by Kyiv.

"The headquarters of the fleet has been hit in an enemy missile attack," said Mikhail Razvozhayev, governor of Sevastopol - the largest city of the peninsula - in a statement on social media.

🇷🇺 Black Sea Fleet in 🇷🇺-occupied Crimea has been hit by Ukraine 🇺🇦.



You know how bad it is?



It is on fire and sinking:



And it is on dry land.



It’s a race to visit the Moskva. pic.twitter.com/1r6qKLut5m — Jason Jay Smart (@officejjsmart) September 22, 2023 ×

The governor of Sevastopol further warned that another Ukrainian aerial attack is likely to happen shortly. "Attention everyone! Another attack is possible. Please do not go to the city centre. Do not leave buildings. Everyone who is near the headquarters of the fleet -- at the sound of the siren, proceed to shelters," said Mikhail Razvozhayev on social media.

Kremlin claims 'friction' between Ukraine, Europe 'inevitable'

Meanwhile, the Kremlin on Friday stated that it was unavoidable to control the increasing tensions between Kyiv and its European allies as a dispute escalates between Poland and Ukraine which has been sparked by disagreements over grain exports.

"There are certain frictions between Warsaw and Kyiv. We predict that these frictions between Warsaw and Kyiv will increase. Friction between Kyiv and other European capitals will also grow over time. This is inevitable," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said while speaking to the reporters.

