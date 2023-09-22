Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says country on 'cusp' of normalising ties with Saudi Arabia

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on Friday (September 22), told the United Nations that his country was on the "cusp" of normalizing ties with Saudi Arabia.

He further said that Palestinians should not get to "veto" the move.

While addressing the General Assembly in New York, Netanyahu said that the agreements which were made in the year 202o, to forge formal ties with three other Arab states had already "heralded the dawn of a new age of peace."

"But I believe that we are at the cusp of an even more dramatic breakthrough -- a historic peace between Israel and Saudi Arabia."

"Such a peace will go a long way to ending the Arab-Israeli conflict. It will encourage other Arab states to normalize their relations with Israel," he said.

Netanyahu strongly rebuffed the assertion by Palestinian leader Mahmud Abbas, during his UN speech on Thursday, that peace could not be established between the Middle East and Israel without a Palestinian state.

Netanyahu said that Palestinians should not be given a veto over new peace treaties with Arab states.

"The Palestinians could greatly benefit from a broader peace. They should be part of that process. But they should not have a veto over the process."

United States President Joe Biden's administration has been leading talks between the two countries. Recently, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said that the two sides were getting closer.

Biden and Netanyahu pledge to normalise Israeli-Saudi ties

On Wednesday (September 20), United States President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to together make efforts towards forging a historic peace deal between Israel and Saudi Arabia.

“I think that under your leadership, Mr President, we can forge a historic peace between Israel and Saudi Arabia,” Netanyahu said, adding that “Such a peace would go a long way first to advance the end of the Arab-Israeli conflict, achieve reconciliation between the Islamic world and the Jewish state and advance a genuine peace between Israel and the Palestinians.”

Netanyahu said they could work together to make history.

“Together,” Biden reiterated, hinting at his commitment towards normalising the strained diplomatic ties, which he said would have been unthinkable years ago.

Iran must face 'credible" threat of force

Netanyahu also called for Iran to face a "credible" threat of force.

"Above all -- above all -- Iran must face a credible nuclear threat. As long as I'm prime minister of Israel, I will do everything in my power to prevent Iran from getting nuclear weapons," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)

