Thousands take to streets in Canada to stage demonstration over gender, sex education curriculum in schools

Dozens of protesters took to the streets in Canada to stage a demonstration targeting gender and sexual education in schools across the country.

Thousands of parents and conservative groups gathered around the Greater Toronto area on Wednesday (September 20). The initial demonstrations were categorised under the pennant of the "1 Million March for Children", as per Canada-based outlet CBC News.

As per the group's website, the reason behind organising the protest was to "protect our children from indoctrination and sexualization."

A 47-year-old woman from Toronto was also arrested by the police over allegedly carrying a weapon to the demonstration. She, according to CBS reports, was charged with one count of possessing a weapon and one count of carrying a weapon while attending a public gathering, said Toronto police.

While speaking to CBC News, one of the protesters, Jane Agosta said that she took part in the demonstration to support her child who was currently in the transitioning phase. She said that she wanted to speak up against the "inflammatory messaging" of the provincial government.

"We spend a lot of time just keeping children safe and loved and accepting of themselves - and to insinuate that we might actually be spending time indoctrinating them is absolutely ridiculous. We just want our children to be safe, loved and cared for," she said.

Counter-protests were also organised in the country with groups meeting at places like Queen's Park

"I was a teacher and I am openly queer," one of the protesters from the group, Kit Etcheverry, said in a conversation with Global News. "I grew up in a household where I wasn't able to be myself until my 30s and it is really important that all children know that there are people that love them and support them."

Canadian schools release statements

In separate statements, the Toronto District School Board (TDSB), Peel District School Board (PDSB), Durham District School Board (DDSB) and Halton District School Board (HDSB), said that they all supported the LGBTQ community before the demonstrations.

"We support everyone's human rights and expression of gender," the TDSB statement said, according to CBC News.

"Harassment, discrimination and hate have no place in TDSB. In our schools, we do not tell students who they should be, but welcome them as they are."

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE