'Credit for roaring success of summit goes to you', says PM Modi as he interacts with Team G20

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday (September 22), interacted with 'Team G20' at Bharat Mandapam and while addressing the gathering, said that the credit behind the success of the summit goes to all the officials involved.

"We got appreciation from everywhere and it is because of the hard work of all the functionaries," PM Modi said.

He then urged the officials who contributed to G20's success to record their experiences on a website.

"I have a request to make that if you all can record your experiences, this will serve as guidelines for future events," he said.

#WATCH | Delhi: "The credit for the G20 Summit's success goes to all of you (Team G20)...I have a request to make that if you all can record your experiences. This will serve as guidelines for future events," says Prime Minister Narendra Modi while interacting with the officials…

Nearly 3000 people, who were a part of the G20 Summit that took place in the national capital earlier this month, took part in the interaction with the Indian prime minister.

The team includes the ones who have worked at the ground level to ensure the smooth conduct of the summit.

This includes functionaries like cleaners, drivers, waiters and other staff from across various Ministries. It event is also being attended by ministers and officials of various departments.

The interaction will be followed by a gala dinner.

India’s theme for the G20 Presidency was ‘One Earth One Family One Future’.

The New Delhi Declaration was adopted by G20 leaders on September 9, the first day of the summit.

(With inputs from agencies)



