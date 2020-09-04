Top 10 world news: Russian vaccine passes early test, Charlie Hebdo trial & more

China carries out secretive launch of reusable experimental spacecraft

China on Friday successfully launched a reusable experimental spacecraft whose mission details have been kept secret.

Big blow to China as Thailand scraps KRA canal project

Thailand on Thursday announced it will scrap a Chinese led-KRA canal project under which Beijing wanted to build a bypass to the Strait of Malacca.

Russia defies West sanctions after NATO's emergency meeting over Navalny

NATO called an emergency meeting on this matter and alliance chief Jens Stoltenberg said all countries were united in condemning this 'horrific' attack on the 44-year-old opposition politician.

Defence ministry calls viral video 'fake news' that claimed Taiwan bringing down Chinese jet

After a video went viral on social media, which claimed Taiwan shooting down a Chinese aircraft, Ministry of National Defense of the Republic of China confirmed on Friday that the information is "false" and "completely untrue".

'I am innocent': Prime suspect of Charlie Hebdo shooting declines all accusations

He has been accused of providing the weapons used by the three gunmen and is facing trial for the charge of complicity in a terrorist act.

LAC tensions: Indian, Chinese defence ministers to meet in Moscow in few hours

Chinese Defence Minister General Wei Fenghe had requested for a meet with Indian defence minister Rajnath Singh. Both the defence ministers are in Moscow for the SCO defence minister meeting.

Twitter places notice on Trump's tweets of double voting

White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany, after Twitter's decision, said, the US President 'does not condone unlawful voting'.

Russia vaccine 'passes early trial test'

Patients involved in early tests of a Russian coronavirus vaccine developed antibodies with "no serious adverse events", according to research published in The Lancet Friday.

White House asks US agencies to detail all China-related funding

The White House has asked U.S. government agencies for extensive details of any funding that seeks to counter China`s global influence and business practices, or supports Beijing.

Maryam Nawaz, 300 PML-N workers booked under terrorism charges for clash outside NAB office

PML-N has protested inclusion of terrorism charges in the FIR, saying this has been done at the best of Prime Minister Imran Khan.