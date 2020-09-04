Defence ministry calls viral video 'fake news' that claimed Taiwan bringing down Chinese jet

After a video went viral on social media, which claimed Taiwan shooting down a Chinese aircraft, Ministry of National Defense of the Republic of China confirmed on Friday that the information is "false" and "completely untrue".

In response to "Taiwan shooting down a CCU SU-35 aircraft?" the ministry said, "this is false information and completely untrue".

"The Air Force Command pointed out that it strongly condemns such malicious acts by deliberating, creating and disseminating false and false information on the internet in an attempt to confuse the audience."

Later, it tweeted also, saying "In response to rumors online that claim a Chinese Su-35 fighter jet had been shot down by Taiwan air defense systems, #ROCAirForce would like to categorically state this is fake news. We urge netizens to not spread it and strongly condemn this malicious act".

In response to rumors online that claim a Chinese Su-35 fighter jet had been shot down by Taiwan air defense systems, #ROCAirForce would like to categorically state this is fake news. We urge netizens to not spread it and strongly condemn this malicious act. — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, R.O.C. (@MoNDefense) September 4, 2020 ×

Earlier, social media went abuzz after a video showed a burnt aircraft lying on the ground with thick smoke coming out, which gave an impression a plane has crashed.

In response to rumors online that claim a Chinese Su-35 fighter jet had been shot down by Taiwan air defense systems, #ROCAirForce would like to categorically state this is fake news. We urge netizens to not spread it and strongly condemn this malicious act. — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, R.O.C. (@MoNDefense) September 4, 2020 ×

The video was shared by multiple users who said that the Chinese fighter jet was taken down by Taiwanese forces.

Immediately, #Taiwan became a top trend on Twitter, with users praising the region for standing up to China.

There was another video that was widely shared that claimed that the pilot of the jet was taken into custody.