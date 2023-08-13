Top 10 world news: Russian shelling in Ukraine kills 7, Chinese engineers' convoy attacked in Pakistan & more

At least seven people, including a baby, were killed after Russian forces shelled two villages in the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson, on Sunday (August 13), according to officials in Ukraine. In other news, a convoy of 23 Chinese engineers, which included one van and three SUVs, all bullet-proof, was attacked by Baloch militants in the Pakistani port city of Gwadar, Balochistan. The workers were involved in infrastructure projects.

At least seven people, including a baby, were killed after Russian forces shelled two villages in the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson, on Sunday (August 13), according to officials in Ukraine. Meanwhile, Russia claims to have shot down at least four Ukrainian drones over western regions.

A convoy of 23 Chinese engineers, which included one van and three SUVs, all bullet-proof, was attacked by Baloch militants in the Pakistani port city of Gwadar, Balochistan. The workers were involved in infrastructure projects.

Two of the four Indigenous children who managed to survive for an astonishing 40 days in the Amazon jungle after a plane crash have seen their lives marred by further tragedy. The father of these children has now been charged with sexually abusing his stepdaughter, according to media reports quoting Colombian prosecutors.

The death toll due to wildfires in Hawaii's Maui has climbed to 93 and hundreds of people are reported to be still missing. This is the deadliest fire in the United States in more than a century. Hawaiian authorities have begun a probe into the handling of the fire which started four days back.

In a devastating incident that occurred early Sunday (August 13), a fire engulfed a residential building located in the central district of Grasse, a renowned city in the French Riviera.

Jose Adolfo Macias, also known as "Fito", who is facing allegations of issuing death threats to murdered Ecuador presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio, has been transferred to maximum security jail, media reports said. The dawn operation saw the presence of thousands of Ecuadorian soldiers and police.

Thousands of unexploded ordnance remnants from Cambodia's harrowing civil war era have been unearthed in a school located in the country's northeastern region.

A large fire broke out at a fertiliser warehouse in the town of Ramenskoye in the Moscow region, on Sunday (August 13), reported Russian news agencies citing the country’s officials, and has since been extinguished. This comes days after another warehouse in Odintsovo, a town to the west of Moscow, was reported to be on fire.

Showcasing India's naval prowess and technological advancements, the Indian President Droupadi Murmu, is scheduled to inaugurate the unveiling of Project 17A Frigate Y-3024 'Vindhyagiri'. This auspicious occasion will take place at the Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Limited in Kolkata on August 17, 2023.