Convoy of 23 Chinese engineers attacked in Pakistan's Gwadar, 3 terrorists killed

A convoy of 23 Chinese engineers, which included one van and three SUVs, all bullet-proof was attacked by Baloch militants in the Pakistani port city of Gwadar, Balochistan. The workers were involved in infrastructure projects. The three terrorists involved in the incident were neutralised in the incident, sources said. One Chinese suffered minor injures due to concussion. It was an IED explosion followed by gunfire. Sources said that two of the terrorists blew themselves up.

Moreover, two Pakistani soldiers are injured and one among them is in critical condition. Sources said that all Chinese engineers are safe. No local Pakistani civilians were harmed during the incident, according to media reports. CPEC (China-Pakistan Economic Corridor), a large-scale infrastructure and development project, aims to connect Gwadar deep-sea port to China's northwestern region of Xinjiang via a network of highways, railways, pipelines, and other infrastructure projects.

BLA claims responsibility

Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), a separatist militant group based in the Balochistan province of Pakistan, claimed responsibility for the attack.

"BLA Majeed Brigade today targeted a convoy of Chinese engineers in Gwadar. The attack is still ongoing," the separatist group said in a statement earlier today.

The group seeks greater autonomy or independence for Balochistan, which is rich in natural resources but has experienced socio-economic disparities and political tensions with the central government of Pakistan.

This is not the first time the BLA has targeted projects associated with CPEC. The BLA has been known to carry out attacks against various targets, including infrastructure projects associated with CPEC.

Pakistani senator Sarfraz Bugti expressed strong condemnation of the incident. He also commended the security forces for repulsing the attack and eliminating the assailants.

"I strongly condemn the heinous terror attack on Chinese workers convoy in Gwadar. Thankfully, no loss of life happened, but there are reports that the ambush has been repulsed, and the attackers have been killed," Pakistani senator Sarfraz Bugti posted on X adding, "The ruptures within the militants' fold are getting wider by the day as our armed forces are courageously thwarting their nefarious designs. There is no reprieve for anyone who casts an evil eye on Pakistan," Mr Bugti said.

Past attacks

Baloch separatists have previously claimed responsibility for various attacks. These incidents include a suicide bombing in which three Chinese academics and their Pakistani driver lost their lives when a woman suicide bomber detonated her device.

The BLA also claimed responsibility for a deadly attack at a luxury hotel in Quetta, which resulted in five casualties. In a separate incident in 2021, 12 individuals, including nine Chinese workers, were killed in a bus explosion near the Dasu dam site. Despite being Pakistan's least populous province, Balochistan possesses substantial mineral resources. The region's strategic importance, coupled with its resources, has led to ongoing tensions and conflicts surrounding development projects like CPEC.