Fatal building fire kills three in French Riviera city of Grasse

In a devastating incident that occurred early Sunday (August 13), a fire engulfed a residential building located in the central district of Grasse, a renowned city in the French Riviera.

The blaze killed three people, while leaving three others in critical condition and four with minor injuries.

The fire, now extinguished, inflicted significant damage on the upper floors of the five-story building, casting a shadow over the picturesque town known for its fragrance heritage, reported AFP.

The origin of the fire, which tore through the historical heart of Grasse, remains shrouded in uncertainty.

The edifice's top three levels bore the brunt of the flames, with the exterior partially charred. The stairwell suffered the most substantial impact, while the individual units endured smoke-related harm, according to Jean-Christophe Demarte, leading the rescue operation, who spoke to AFP.

Emergency response

Local residents sounded the alarm, prompting firefighters to rush to the scene at approximately 3:00 am (0100 GMT).

Tragically, one life was lost as a person leapt from the building, while two more bodies were discovered within its confines.

Witnesses recounted harrowing scenes, including a woman's urgent cries for assistance and a man's desperate fall while attempting to escape the inferno.

Heart of the old town

Situated in a vibrant square within Grasse's old town, the ill-fated building was a hub of activity during the summer months, attracting both tourists and locals.

The charming locale, adorned with eateries, a fountain, and charming pedestrian pathways, now bears the scars of the calamity that unfolded.

Jerome Viaud, the city's mayor, clarified that while the building did not exhibit structural deficiencies, plans for renovations were slated for October, focusing on communal spaces and the facade.

Although speculation about the fire's cause abounds, Viaud emphasised the need for patience as investigators seek to determine whether the incident was accidental or malicious in nature.

Authorities have launched a comprehensive investigation to ascertain the root cause of the tragic fire. The city's prosecutor confirmed that a probe is currently underway to shed light on the circumstances that led to this unfortunate event.

