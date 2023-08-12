Eiffel Tower in Paris evacuated after bomb threat: Reports

According to a report by Reuters citing the French police source, the Eiffel Tower in the capital city of Paris was closed to the public on Saturday (August 12) after it was evacuated as a precautionary measure following a bomb threat.

Visitors were cleared from both the three floors and the square under the monument shortly after 1:30 pm (local time), according to a report by AFP.

It added, that SETE, the body that runs the site, said bomb disposal experts as well as police were scouring the area, including a restaurant located on one of the floors.

“It’s a usual procedure in this kind of situation which however is rare,” a spokeswoman told the Paris-based news agency. Notably, France’s most emblematic symbol, the Eiffel Tower drew 6.2 million visitors last year.

This is a developing story...More to follow.

